Onslow Co. school board could take up Whitfield censure next month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County school board will soon start the process of whether it will censure one of its members.

This comes after Eric Whitfield was convicted last week of cyberstalking in District Court and given probation.

In a statement, school board chair Bob Williams said their litigation committee will meet next month to consult with their attorneys.

Back in February, Whitfield spent two days in jail after being held in contempt by another District Court judge. A week before his jail stay, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Williams said the litigation committee will send its recommendations to the full board “at a later date and be made consistent with the open meetings law.”

Whitfield was found guilty last week of cyberstalking a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County school board.

Prosecutors said Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via texts and Facebook after she repeatedly told him not to contact her.

He was given a year of probation and ordered to undergo an anger management assessment.

“The Board of Education is aware of the conviction of Board Member Eric Whitfield. The Onslow County School Board’s Litigation Committee will schedule a committee meeting in May 2022 to consult with our attorneys. Recommendations from the Litigation Committee to the full Board will occur at a later date and be made consistent with the open meetings law.”

