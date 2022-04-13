Advertisement

Onslow Co. school board could take up Whitfield censure next month

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County school board will soon start the process of whether it will censure one of its members.

This comes after Eric Whitfield was convicted last week of cyberstalking in District Court and given probation.

In a statement, school board chair Bob Williams said their litigation committee will meet next month to consult with their attorneys.

Back in February, Whitfield spent two days in jail after being held in contempt by another District Court judge. A week before his jail stay, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Williams said the litigation committee will send its recommendations to the full board “at a later date and be made consistent with the open meetings law.”

Whitfield was found guilty last week of cyberstalking a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County school board.

Prosecutors said Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via texts and Facebook after she repeatedly told him not to contact her.

He was given a year of probation and ordered to undergo an anger management assessment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Former Trump chief of staff removed from North Carolina voter rolls
generic graphic
Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputies investigate homicide
NC HWY 258N closed Wednesday for railroad construction
Construction is almost finished on the Illinois Department of Agriculture Building roof which...
NASA looks into the efficacy of green roofs in urban settings