Northeast Regional School- Sarah Wilson

My name is Sarah Wilson. This is my last year at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience. I will be graduating with my high school diploma, an Associate degree in Equine Training Technology, and an Associate degree in Science. I have worked towards my goal of becoming an equine veterinarian since I was a child. Currently, I work at a small animal veterinary clinic part-time. I also shadow intermittently with an equine veterinarian.

School: Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience

Name: Sarah Wilson

Age: 19

Plans for next year: I have been accepted into NC State’s Animal Science Program and I will be working towards earning an Animal Science degree next year.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: It’s much tougher for me to stay motivated in completing all of my obligations because of the great amount of responsibilities that I have now.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t lose your ambition and stray from your goals to try to fit in with other people.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I think that the highlight of my senior year was my capstone project. I actually brought my horse to NERSBA for a demonstration and it was a lot of fun.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as an equine veterinarian in 10 years.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is Lauren Taylor. She is an equine veterinarian that I shadow with. She has helped me with reaching my goals and has been so supportive. I am very grateful for all of her help.

I am most unique because: I have remained dedicated to my lifelong goal of becoming an equine veterinarian.

What is the one quote you live by: “Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it.” – Bruce Lee

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my horses, the support that I get from my family, my place of employment, the equine veterinarian that I shadow with, and the teachers that have helped me learn everything that I know.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Southern Pines, North Carolina because it is a very popular spot for horse people. It would be a practical place for me to move with my future goals in mind.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I like watching old mystery shows like Hercule Poirot, Murder She Wrote, and Midsomer Murders.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year was my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: United States Navy Test Frequency Catalog Volume 3. There is an SOS signal that would hopefully ascertain my rescue.

