CJ Brown

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is CJ Brown and I am a student at North Pitt High School. My favorite sport is baseball because of the mental aspect of the game. My favorite subject in school is science because what is true today may not be tomorrow. In my free time I usually just like to relax or try to learn something new. My favorite thing to do is learn, my goal in life is to never stop learning.

North Pitt High School- CJ Brown

School: North Pitt High School

Name: CJ Brown

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend UNC-Charlotte & Major in Management Information Systems

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Being able to balance school & applying to college, scholarships, & sports.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy the time you have now, you won’t get it back.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted into the Honors College at UNC-Charlotte

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working at one of the fortune 500 companies at UNC-Charlotte

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My Father, because I have learned a lot from him since childhood.

I am most unique because: I love to learn and never plan to stop.

What is the one quote you live by: “Comfort is the killer of ambition”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Christ, Knowledge, Education, & holistic health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: France, I would love to see the Gothic architecture in person

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Water purifier

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.