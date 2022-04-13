Ruth Garcia-Guerra

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Ruth Esmeralda Garcia- Guerra and I’m from La Grange, NC. I live with my parents and my younger brother. My favorite color is black and my favorite animal is the wolf. I love going out to eat, taking pictures, and spending time with family. As a first-generation student, I’m very grateful for my parents’ hard work that has helped me get where I am now. I am more than excited to have chosen RIBN as my pathway to graduating as a registered nurse and working as a NICU nurse in the future.

WITN Class of 2022 North Lenoir High School- Ruth Garcia-Guerra

School: North Lenoir High School

Name: Ruth Esmeralda Garcia-Guerra

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I will be attending Lenoir Community College and taking ECU courses online as a member of RIBN. I also plan on having a part time job.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: One of the most challenging tasks as a senior is going through the college application process, applying for financial aid, and keeping track of important dates all at once. My senior year has been the most stressful year because there’s so much going on! It can be hard to stay caught up sometimes.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to have fun! I didn’t join NL’s girl soccer team until this year and I feel like I have missed out on so much. Get involved and participate in clubs, sports, and other school activities. Enjoy high school as much as possible but do not neglect your studies! Grades are important.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted into the RIBN program and having recently been awarded the LCC Guarantee Scholarship have definitely been the highlights of my senior year. Words can not express my appreciation and excitement.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself working as a NICU nurse and hopefully ready to start my own family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother, without hesitation, is my biggest role model. I look up to her for being so hardworking, loving, and strong. She motivates me to keep growing and learning from my mistakes. I truly feel so lucky to have such a beautiful person in my life.

I am most unique because: I have gone through a lot of struggles and surpassed them all. With Spanish being my first language, my elementary school years were difficult and I suffered from teasing and hurtful comments. Now, I am ranked at the top of my class and feel so proud and full of love. I’m unique because I don’t give up.

What is the one quote you live by: “The life you live is your choice.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value God, family, love, education, and food.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Part of me would love to stay here at home, but another side of me wishes I could live in Mexico. I love visiting my family in Mexico and feeling more connected with my culture and roots.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I always wear a red bracelet or anklet because I believe it provides me protection against evil and bad energy.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Surprisingly, senior year has been my favorite because I have pushed myself out of my comfort zone and enjoyed new experiences.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my pet turtle, named Mango, with me. I think he would keep me company and motivate me to find food for both of us.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.