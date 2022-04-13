Damiyah Felder

BIOGRAPHY:

Damiyah is a senior at North Edgecombe High School. She is the oldest of 3 siblings. As a student leader, she is ranked in the top 5 of her class. She is involved in JROTC, Vice President of the Senior Class of 2022, National Honor Society. She is also a member of both the volleyball and cheerleading teams. She is a proud community member of Edgecombe County and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

WITN Class of 2022 North Edgecombe High School- Damiyah Felder

School: North Edgecombe High School

Name: Damiyah Felder

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend a 4-year university for nursing. I have been accepted to every school that I applied to and will be making and announcing my final decision on College Decision Day.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior was meeting deadlines for scholarships and college applications.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen is to stand out and don’t be like everybody else. When you come into high school, come open-minded and embrace yourself. MOST IMPORTANTLY maintain a good GPA.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been my volleyball and cheerleading senior nights.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself pursuing my dreams of being a perinatal nurse, being hardworking, and being dedicated to my job. In the next 10 years, I hope to be happy, financially stable, and healthy.

Who is the most influential person in your lie and why: The most influential person in my life would have to be Delmonika Vick. She has always expected nothing but the best from me and from freshman year till my senior year she has always pushed me to be great.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I am not scared to fail. I feel that failure plays a big part in you becoming successful.

What is the one quote you live by: “Failure is success in progress”- Albert Einstein

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: family, friendships, honesty, growth, and respect.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would move somewhere in Africa (no specific place). My reason for moving there is to explore the wildlife, culture, and lifestyle. Moreso find the beauty of Africa.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates still don’t know about me after all of this time is that I have Acrophobia.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school would be my sophomore year before we had to shut down due to covid.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could take one item with me it would be a boat. I could use it to explore more about the island.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.