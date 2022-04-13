Caden Robinette

BIOGRAPHY:

Caden Robinette is a high school senior from North East Carolina Prep School located in Tarboro, North Carolina. Caden is the currently valedictorian of his senior class as well as the president of the school’s Future Farmers of America Chapter. Outside of the classroom, Caden helps his family around the farm, a 200-acre cattle ranch located in Pinetops. Caden hopes to take the skills he has learned from the family farm and apply it to college as he goes into North Carolina State University as a Park’s Scholar studying Food Science. Caden hopes to one day feed the world and truly make a difference in agriculture.

WITN Class of 2022 North East Carolina Prep- Caden Robinette

School: North East Carolina Prep

Name: Caden Robinette

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending NC State University as a Park’s Scholar for my undergrad in Food Science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Managing responsibilities and schoolwork alongside managing my social life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do not get caught up in the textbooks and the words on a piece of paper, focus on yourself, and your time with your friends. Have fun!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Going back into an in-person environment has been absolutely amazing. That first day going back into school was the happiest I have been in 2.5 years!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Whilst I don’t know exactly what I will be doing, I know I will be feeding the world, somehow some way!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My sister, McKayla, is the most influential person to me. She is constantly striving to make a difference and always wants to be better in her faith and in her success.

I am most unique because: I am an extremely hard-working individual who wants to make a change in the world. I believe that the world can become a much better place with just a little elbow grease, grit, and determination.

What is the one quote you live by: “Hey, hey, hey. Fallin’ is easy. It’s gettin’ up that’s the hard part” -Fat Albert

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 most important values at this point in my life is Faith, Family, Happiness, Love, and Integrity.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would definitely move to Colorado to enjoy the fresh beautiful mountains and go fly fishing whenever I can.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love watching theatre and the art of drama. My favorite musical is Rent!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Definitely this year as we came back to normal!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a Swiss Army knife so that I can do a variety of jobs.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.