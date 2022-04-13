Maria Rojas

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Maria Rojas and I am from Calypso, NC. I am the president of the Senior Beta Club and Student Council. I am also the ambassador of the Duplin Health Science Academy and was chosen as the school’s DAR good citizen. I’ve played soccer and was part of the marching band for the school. I plan to attend the University of Chapel Hill and major in biochemistry and minor in computer science.

WITN Class of 2022 North Duplin Jr/Sr High School- Maria Rojas

What is the most challenging task as a senior: College applications, keeping up with work and school is the most challenging task as a senior.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Take all the opportunities you have and enjoy the moment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year is that I was chosen president of the school’s Beta club, and being the school’s DAR good citizen.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in labs as a biomedical engineer and giving back to my community.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom has been the most influential person since day 1 and has supported me a lot regardless of the work and stress she goes through, she has always found time for me.

I am most unique because: I have the passion and desire to work and help others.

What is the one quote you live by: “Take a break from worrying about what you can’t control of” - Jeremiah 29:11

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 things I value most are family, health, relationships, education, and time.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: It would be South Korea because of its beautiful scenery and its culture.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My inner child I have around my family.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My junior year was my favorite since I participated in many learning opportunities and volunteer activities.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take a photo book of my family.

