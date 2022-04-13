Advertisement

New Bern Police Department signs pledge of equity for women in law enforcement

Officer Collins and Officer Weatherington of the New Bern Police Department
Officer Collins and Officer Weatherington of the New Bern Police Department
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has signed a pledge to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

The 30x30 Pledge is a series of actions that help law enforcement agencies assess gender equity, identify factors that may lead to disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.

The goal of the initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by the year 2030 and to ensure police departments truly represent the area they serve.

The New Bern Police Department says more than 155 agencies across the country have signed onto the 30x30 Pledge. The group is affiliated with the Policing Project at New York University School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

“We’re looking forward to working with our community and agencies large and small across the country to develop and implement strategies to meet this goal,” New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said. “We’re eager to learn and adopt practices that eliminate barriers and welcome women and workers of all kinds.”

More information on the initiative can be found here.

