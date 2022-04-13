Advertisement

NC HWY 258N closed Wednesday for railroad construction

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers who use one roadway in Kinston are advised to travel a different route Wednesday.

NC HWY 258N, South of the Banks School Road intersection will be closed Wednesday, according to the Kinston police department.

The roadway is closed for railroad construction.

Drivers are advised to use a different route to reach their destination.

