NC HWY 258N closed Wednesday for railroad construction

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers who use one roadway in Kinston are advised to travel a different route Wednesday.

NC HWY 258N, South of the Banks School Road intersection will be closed Wednesday, according to the Kinston police department.

The roadway is closed for railroad construction.

Drivers are advised to use a different route to reach their destination.

