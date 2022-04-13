Advertisement

Mobile health clinic offers services to rural Eastern Carolina communities

Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting
Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new mobile health provider will soon be visiting rural communities in Eastern Carolina.

Trillium Health Resources is partnering with RHA Health to launch a mobile integrated care clinic that will bring healthcare services to underserved areas.

The mobile unit will provide mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatments along with traditional healthcare and telemedicine capabilities.

Trillium also plans to partner with local health departments to provide vaccine clinics and health checks. The mobile unit will be traveling through several counties on a regular basis, including Martin, Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties, and Ocracoke Island.

“The great thing I think that we need in this community is more access to care,” Sarah Beaver with Trillium said. “When you drive out to the smaller communities, you don’t see a bunch of doctor’s offices like you do when you go to Greenville.”

Trillium plans to launch six mobile health units throughout Eastern Carolina.

