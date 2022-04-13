Mattamuskeet Early College High School- Le’Anna Farrow

Le’Anna Farrow

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Le’Anna Farrow, I am from Engelhard, North Carolina, and I am a senior at Mattamuskeet Early College High School, and I also take classes at Beaufort County Community College. From freshman year, up until junior year I was apart of the club HOSA where I served and President and Treasurer. My favorite part of HOSA was hosting blood drives and receiving so many donations from the community. Everything I have accomplished up until this point today, wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing family, friends, and teachers. I am extremely grateful for their support, and I will continue to make them proud.

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Still undecided.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Knowing that soon you have to graduate and leave all the people you grew up with. I have been with most of my classmates for 12+ years and it breaks my heart to leave them.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Have fun, release your inner child, and stop taking life so seriously! School kept me from being happy and having fun for most of high school. So live every day like it’s a party!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being selected to represent my school on WITN!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself hopefully being married and starting a family. And I will be finished with school, and take up a career in whatever I decide. But most of all, I see myself being financially stable and happy!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My momma, because she has always taught me right from wrong and she is always supportive in every decision I make.

I am most unique because: I’m not afraid to voice my opinion and stand up for what’s right.

What is the one quote you live by: “Enjoy life today. Yesterday is already gone, and tomorrow may never come.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, tradition, and pictures (for memories).

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Hawaii, because I have dreamed of living there since I was a little girl.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I was always one of the quiet/shy kids in school, so my classmates never really knew that I am extremely goofy and I love dancing.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Definitely freshman year! I had so many friends, I was happy, and I loved my classes.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My best friend, she always keeps me entertained and I refuse to be bored on a deserted island all alone.

