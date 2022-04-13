Manteo High School- Sarah Lynn Phillips

Advertisement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022
Sarah Lynn Phillips

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sarah Lynn Phillips. I was born and raised in Manteo, North Carolina. I enjoy dancing, going to the beach and playing tennis. I have danced for 15 years at Island School of Dance. I played varsity women’s tennis all four years at Manteo High school and enjoy staying active doing both activities. At MHS, I am student body president and love putting together events for the SGA and raising school spirit. In 2019 I began a nonprofit organization called Eye of the Hurricane, to raise money for hurricane relief on the OBX.

School: Manteo High School

Name: Sarah Lynn Phillips

Age: 18

Plans for next year: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Organizing all end of year events.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Get involved with as much as possible to make friends in your school and stay connected with those around you.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My senior prom with all my friends for the last time

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Ten years from now I plan on being a partner of a large law firm, defending those in need.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom is the most influential person in my life. She is there for me in whatever I do and helps me think through all my decisions.

I am most unique because: God made me in his own way and gave me special characteristics that play into how unique I am.

What is the one quote you live by: Matthew 5:16 Let your light shine before men, that. they may see your good works, and. glorify your Father which is in heaven.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Friends, my home, sunshine

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to the coasts of Italy. The area is beautiful and being in such a beautiful and culture-rich country would make life so interesting.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: That I dip my fries in honey mustard.

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A friend

