Lenoir County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year

Pauline Lindo celebrates winning Lenoir County Public Schools Teacher of the Year
Pauline Lindo celebrates winning Lenoir County Public Schools Teacher of the Year(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County Public Schools middle school teacher has been named as the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

Pauline Lindo, an EB Frink Middle School seventh grade math teacher, cares deeply for her students who she endearingly calls her “honeybuns.” Lindo has spent the last five of her 20 years in this role and was given the award Tuesday night at the district’s annual Employee Recognition Banquet.

The school district says more than 200 LCPS administrators, teachers, staff, and friends turned out for the event, celebrating the honorees from each of the district’s 17 schools and the top two classified employees for 2022-2023.

Lindo told the crowd that all the nominees are “true winners” for their unfailing contribution to education and said a teacher’s work largely comes down to building relationships.

“Keeping my students engaged in learning and knowing that they are in a safe environment have made an impact not only on them, but on me,” Lindo said after receiving her award from Superintendent Brent Williams. “Every day they teach me something new. That’s why they are my honeybuns. I would like to say that I share this honor with all of them.”

Lindo is a native of Jamaica and began teaching in 2002 before coming to LCPS in 2007.

She will represent the district in the regional competition in December. Then, a state Teacher of the Year is chosen from regional winners.

