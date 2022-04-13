Advertisement

Korean company expands Tarboro plant, adds jobs

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -LS Cable & System USA, a Korean manufacturer with a plant in Tarboro, is investing $26.9 million to expand its Edgecombe County facility over the next three years and add 86 employees to the current staff of 188.

LS Cable & System USA, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes cable products for the energy sector within commercial, industrial, renewable, and utility markets.

The plant has been in Tarboro since 2012.

