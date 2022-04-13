Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm today; Next rain Thursday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with more warm 80s and storms staying west of us. Rain chances will return Thursday night when a front moves in from the west. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely from sunset Thursday through sunrise Friday. After the passage of the cold front, temperatures will take a hit. Highs will return to the low 70s for Friday.

The Easter weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies Saturday. . Easter Sunday morning will be cool in the 50s so sweaters and jackets will be needed for any outdoor sunrise services. Sunday afternoon will be pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 84. Wind SW 10-17.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered late day showers/storms. High 85. Wind SW 12-20. Rain chance: 60% PM.

Thursday Night

Widespread showers and a few storms. Low: 59. Wind W 10-15. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Clearing skies and mild. High 73. Wind WNW-10.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: SW 5-10.

Easter Sunday

Partly cloudy with a cool start. Mid 50s at sunrise to an afternoon high of 69. Wind: E 5-10.

