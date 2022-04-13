Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm today; Next rain Thursday evening

Temps going back into the 80s this afternoon
First Alert Forecast For April 13, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with more warm 80s and storms staying west of us. Rain chances will return Thursday night when a front moves in from the west. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely from sunset Thursday through sunrise Friday. After the passage of the cold front, temperatures will take a hit. Highs will return to the low 70s for Friday.

The Easter weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies Saturday. . Easter Sunday morning will be cool in the 50s so sweaters and jackets will be needed for any outdoor sunrise services. Sunday afternoon will be pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 84. Wind SW 10-17.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered late day showers/storms. High 85. Wind SW 12-20. Rain chance: 60% PM.

Thursday Night

Widespread showers and a few storms. Low: 59. Wind W 10-15. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Clearing skies and mild. High 73. Wind WNW-10.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: SW 5-10.

Easter Sunday

Partly cloudy with a cool start. Mid 50s at sunrise to an afternoon high of 69. Wind: E 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Just two counties remain in the medium risk category.
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus
Former Trump chief of staff removed from North Carolina voter rolls
generic graphic
Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputies investigate homicide
Onslow Co. school board could take up Whitfield censure next month