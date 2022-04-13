Hurricanes pad division lead, win at N.Y. Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Chris Kreider scored late for his 50th goal of the season, but Carolina moved four points ahead of the second-place Rangers with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Rangers had their three-game winning streak snapped but are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

They clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a win over Ottawa last Saturday and are 24-8-4 at home.

