Havelock promotes from within for new police chief

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Havelock has promoted its interim police chief to permanent status.

The city says Chris Morning has been promoted to Havelock chief of police.

Morning was named interim police chief on Nov. 2nd when Chief Marvin Williams left to take the assistant city manager position in New Bern.

The city says it will host an official swearing-in ceremony for Morning on Wednesday, May 4th at 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center. The public is invited.

Morning began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Town of Beaufort. He joined the Havelock Police Department as a patrol officer on Sept. 10th, 2001 where his second day of training included watching 9/11 unfold on national television.

The new police chief was named Officer of the Year in 2005 and was promoted to detective in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2018, before being named interim police chief at the end of last year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.