Former Trump chief of staff removed from North Carolina voter rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Former President Donald Trump’s closest White House adviser has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls by Macon County elections officials, according to the NC State Board of Elections.

WRAL is reporting the development comes after news reports revealed that Meadows, who served as a congressman before becoming Trump’s chief of staff, was registered to vote in September 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain where the former owner claims Meadows never stayed.

Pat Gannon, a spokesman for the state elections board, said in a statement that Meadows was removed because he voted in Virginia in the 2021 election, thus prompting local elections officials to remove him.

Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault said Meadows was removed on April 11.

“Macon County administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows under [state law] as he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” Gannon said.

Meadows and his spokesman, Ben Williamson, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. News of Meadows’ registration change was first reported Wednesday by the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Meadows’ wife, Debra, is still registered to vote at the Scaly Mountain address, state voting records show.

Under state law, if a North Carolina registered voter “exercises the right of a citizen by voting in an election” in another state, the person is considered to have lost their North Carolina residence. He was also removed because he voted in Virginia in 2021 after his federal government service ended, Gannon said.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office last month asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in North Carolina.

“The SBI was requested by the NC Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows,” said a statement from SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube. “The investigation remains ongoing. As the investigation continues, information will be shared with the prosecutor who will make a determination as to whether any additional persons could be subject to the investigation. No additional information is available.”

