ECU basketball leading scorer Tristen Newton completes transfer to UConn
Newton averaged almost 18 points and five rebounds per game this season
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball leading scorer Tristen Newton completed his transfer on Wednesday heading to UConn to complete his final two seasons of eligibility.
He shared his announcement on social media.
Newton averaged almost 18 points and 5 rebounds per game this year for the Pirates. He dished out 151 assists and made 43 steals.
Tristen made second team All-AAC. UConn plays in the Big East going 23-10 this season.
