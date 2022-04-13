ECU basketball leading scorer Tristen Newton completes transfer to UConn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball leading scorer Tristen Newton completed his transfer on Wednesday heading to UConn to complete his final two seasons of eligibility.

He shared his announcement on social media.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in this position. Also, I want to thank my family, friends and all the coaches who have recruited me. With that being said, I will be committing to UCONN‼️ STORRS WE UP😈 #Bleedblue #TheNewTwo pic.twitter.com/bwwKanV6k8 — Tristen Newton (@D1Tristen) April 13, 2022

Newton averaged almost 18 points and 5 rebounds per game this year for the Pirates. He dished out 151 assists and made 43 steals.

Tristen made second team All-AAC. UConn plays in the Big East going 23-10 this season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.