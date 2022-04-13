East Duplin baseball blanks North Lenoir, Cavenaugh strikes out 16 in one-hit shutout

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Undefeated East Duplin baseball won at North Lenoir 6-0. The Panthers ace Nick Cavenaugh with a one-hit complete game shutout and put up 16 strikeouts in the win. He has a .4 E.R.A. we’re told.

“I have just been feeling it. I feel like my pitches been working, I’ve been able to get ahead in counts and able to get the guys out,” says East Duplin senior pitcher Nick Cavenaugh, “I was able to come out here and get the job done and I felt pretty good with my stuff. Just had a good night... It feels great. The game tonight for conference pretty much and I am just happy to get the dub.”

“Nick had an outstanding performance. He completed his tail off and I’m super proud of him. He earned this right to throw in a game like this in a big time opportunity. Our number one against their number one,” says East Duplin head coach Brandon Thigpen, “Being able to come over here and compete and come out on top like we did the teacher our program, our school, our community, and all the credit to these guys I’m super proud of them.”

The two schools meet again on Wednesday night in Beulaville.

