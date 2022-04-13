CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control says just two counties in North Carolina are listed in the medium risk category for community spread of COVID-19.

Federal health officials say the other 98 counties in the state are considered in the low category.

Those that remain in the medium category are Wayne and Swain counties.

New figures out today from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed an increase in COVID-19 virus found in wastewater, from 1.2 million the previous week to 1.5 million particles currently.

DHHS is reporting emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms remain at 2%, while hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients dropped from 319 to 274 for the week.

