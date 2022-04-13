Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Eric Spencer was last seen by his dad Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. on Braddy Road outside of Washington. WITN is told Spencer’s family has been unable to contact him since then.

Deputies say Spencer is believed to be driving a gold 1998 Toyota Corolla with a North Carolina license plate reading JBH-7803.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Spencer is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101 or their local law enforcement agency.

