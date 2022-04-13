Advertisement

Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Amazon said Wednesday it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs.

The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees will take effect on April 28 and are subject to change.

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.

Amazon said its new fees will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items.

The fees will also apply to products ordered before April 28, but are shipped and delivered after that date.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say
Chief Chris Morning
Havelock promotes from within for new police chief