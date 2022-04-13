Allergy sufferers could face high pollen levels this week with warm weather forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -On paper, the weather forecast is shaping up to be beautiful this week. But for allergy sufferers, going outside might be a hassle.

Spring can be a headache for drivers who have pollen all over their cars in Eastern North Carolina. The owner of ‘Perfect Shine, Every Time’ car wash, Eric Bailey, says he’s seen some customers stop by his business multiple times.

“We had two customers come and as soon as the pollen comes back again, we’ll wash it down for them,” Bailey said.

Though COVID-19 cases are down, sometimes it’s hard to tell if people are coughing because of the virus or allergies. It’s important to note that one of the common symptoms of allergies is an itchy throat, eyes, and mouth. That’s not a symptom of COVID-19.

But why are so many people still having allergic reactions? WITN meteorologist Phillip Williams says, “We have the visible pollen and then we have tinier particles we can’t see. As of yesterday, we had 91 grains per cubic meter.”

According to Williams, the areas with the highest pollen count will be on trees and grassy areas over the next several days.

“If we have a good soaking rain, that will help wash away a good percentage of the pollen, but right now I don’t see a good soaker coming anytime soon,” Williams said.

Eastern Carolina’s next rain chance is on Thursday. Many parts of our region could see a few scattered storms, but not enough rain to put a dent in the pollen count.

Pollen season typically peaks in April and May.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.