Wood Ducks home opener at Grainger Stadium tonight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina’s pro ball club is welcoming fans back into Grainger stadium.

The Down East Wood Ducks hit the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to host the Kannapolis Cannonballers for their home opener. It’s the first game of 6 straight, culminating in a double header Saturday.

The wait is over!! Today’s the day!! https://t.co/Xv2HNs75Mj — Down East Wood Ducks (@GoWoodDucks) April 12, 2022

The Woodies started their season last Friday on the road, losing the series to the Carolina Mudcats.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.