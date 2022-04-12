Wood Ducks home opener at Grainger Stadium tonight
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina’s pro ball club is welcoming fans back into Grainger stadium.
The Down East Wood Ducks hit the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to host the Kannapolis Cannonballers for their home opener. It’s the first game of 6 straight, culminating in a double header Saturday.
The Woodies started their season last Friday on the road, losing the series to the Carolina Mudcats.
