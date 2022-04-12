TyNasiah Hyman

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.

WITN Class of 2022 Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

School: Washington County High School

Name: TyNasiah Hyman

Age: 17

Plans for next year: My goals for next year are to study nursing at East Carolina University.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: As a senior, my biggest difficulty this year will be physically and mentally preparing for college. It put a toll on me but, while I will miss high school, this will always be a part of who I am.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen would be to focus, prioritize your time, participate in as many groups and activities as possible, and remember to have fun, even if it’s all about getting good grades.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Homecoming week was the highlight of my senior year, in my opinion. This is the first time in a long time that our school has felt like a high school again, without everyone being on high alert due to the pandemic. We had a great time interacting with people we don’t get to see very often.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I picture myself working in my field, preferably with children and pregnant mothers. Working in a clinic is also something I’d like to do. I can picture myself getting married and having children.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my mom. She is an excellent example of how a loving and hardworking woman is supposed to be. She’s very supportive and makes sure that she does everything in her power to provide for us. She’s a giver and everything I accomplish now and in the future, I owe to her.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because of my passion for things, I always put my best foot forward, and desire to give my all in everything I do.

What is the one quote you live by: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Education, Friends, Health, Happiness

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere, I would move somewhere like the islands or to Jamaica. I’m a big fan of tropical weather and Jamaica seems so welcoming and beautiful.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates are probably unaware that I will be graduating from Beaufort County Community College in May as well.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My sophomore year was by far my favorite year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I’d bring my sister since she’s like my best friend and we can’t be apart for long. It will be much easier for us to work together in a difficult situation if we are all together.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.