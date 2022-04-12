Warsaw police announce reward day after WITN report on double homicide

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Warsaw is now offering a reward for a double murder that happened nearly five months ago.

A day after WITN did an update on the unsolved murder of Philip Troublefield and Debbie Castillo Cortez, Warsaw police announced a $2,000 reward for anyone who provides information on an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police say they agree with family members who feel there are those within the community who have information that would help solve the case. They also say this was not a random act of violence.

Troublefield and Castillo Cortez were shot in a car at the Tanglewood Apartment complex, as well as two children in the backseat. The children ultimately recovered, according to family members.

Relatives that WITN spoke with Monday night were extremely critical of the way police have handled the murder investigation.

“I haven’t heard anything. I’m mad. I’m angry. I’ve got a lot of hate because it was day and everyone around here had to see what happened. If the shoe was on the other foot, if he was white, you would have been on your job. Since he wasn’t white, you’re laying back, and you want other people to do your work for you and that’s not right.”

Anyone with information on the double homicide should call Warsaw police at 910-293-7816.

