Tuesday flights canceled at PGV due to equipment failure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flights scheduled to take off from Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) on Tuesday were canceled.

The airport’s executive director, Bill Hopper, told WITN the cancelations were due to a piece of weather reporting equipment going down.

Without the use of that equipment, planes are not cleared for take off.

Hopper says the problem has since been resolved.

Wednesday flights should continue as scheduled, but Hopper advises that the first morning flight could be affected as the airport waits for that delayed plane to arrive to the PGV tarmac.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.