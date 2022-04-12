Advertisement

Three men charged in Mount Olive murder

Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller(Mount Olive police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been charged in a deadly shooting last month in Mount Olive.

The body of 22-year-old Rajion Hall was found shortly after 7:00 p.m. on March 29th at the corner of Center and Nelson streets.

Police announced today that after an extensive investigation, they have charged Demario Kornegay, 35, Tyshawn Miller, 21, and Jartavis Bradshaw, 26, all with murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The three men are being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this deadly shooting to call the Mount Olive Police Department at 919-658-5031 or Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

