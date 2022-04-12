Advertisement

Strawberry picking season underway in ENC

Strawberry picking season is underway in Eastern North Carolina.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A tasty spring tradition is returning in Eastern Carolina.

Locally grown strawberries are beginning to ripen and visitors have started making their way to local farms to pick the sweet treats.

Beaufort County farmer Billy Harding at Southside Farms in Chocowinity says the crop should hit its peak in the next two to three weeks and the season should run through the end of May.

He says cold and windy conditions in March took a toll on some of the berries, but overall the crop is looking great this year.

Some of the blooms and green berries are still maturing, but Harding says there are plenty of red berries ripe for the picking right now.

Harding says, “Of course, you’re looking for a really ripe fruit. A really red fruit for it to be really sweet. We’re looking forward to getting a lot of that coming off here soon.”

Harding says it’s also a good season for fresh produce, and many fresh vegetables should be peaking in the next few weeks as well.

