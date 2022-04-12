State audit critical of Hurricane Florence recovery funds monitoring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit found that hundreds of millions of Hurricane Florence relief funds were distributed without proper monitoring procedures in place.

The state Department of Public Safety administers nearly a billion dollars in relief funds.

In her report, State Auditor Beth Wood said $502 million in relief funds were distributed with limited monitoring, which she said resulted in the increased risk of misuse being undetected.

Those funds included $247 million to help with agricultural recovery, $123 million for repairs to public buildings, and $41 million for coastal storm mitigation and infrastructure cleanup.

Wood said $783 million in recovery funds were sent out without DPS ensuring all participants had ways to measure results.

The report said since DPS had limited ability to know if funds were achieving results, it could not take timely corrective action on those that were not making the grade.

The audit says DPS should develop policies that guarantee all recipients have objectives for what they do with the recovery funds, and that DPS measure that progress. It also is recommending that state lawmakers consider adding monitoring legislation for hurricane recovery funds.

In his response to the audit, DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe told Wood that their authority “is limited in withholding any funds or providing oversight on grants.”

Wood called that misleading, and not true. She said DPS did monitor recipient spending in the past but stopped in 2019. Wood said the General Assembly required the department to “administer” the funds, and part of that should include monitoring how the funds were spent.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.