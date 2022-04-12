South Lenoir High School- Macy Sanderson

Macy Sanderson

My name is Macy Sanderson, and I am a senior at South Lenoir High School. Some hobbies of mine are playing softball, volleyball, dancing, riding horses, and going to the beach. At South Lenoir, I am a part of Varsity Softball, Varsity Volleyball, Student Council, the Monogram Club, and the National Honor Society. I will be graduating with an Associate in Science from Lenoir Community College. In the fall, I will be attending East Carolina University where I will complete an undergrad in Exercise Physiology. I plan to apply to Physical Therapy school in order to become a Physical Therapist one day!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Saying goodbye to childhood friends and teachers.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t take anything for granted!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to make school history with our volleyball team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to have a job I love and a safe place to live, but most importantly I hope to live a life I am proud of and that makes me happy.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My papa because he has always been there for me and has been someone I look up to my whole life.

I am most unique because: I strive to become my best self just like my granny always taught me.

What is the one quote you live by: “If you see someone without a smile give them yours.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, friends, school, faith, and my future.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would have to be the mountains because feels like you are on top of the world and anything is possible.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I used to want to be a teacher.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Before COVID hit my sophomore year was my favorite and I hate that it was cut short.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My mom

