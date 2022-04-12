Kelvin “KJ” Chadwick Jr.

My name is KJ Chadwick and I am a senior at South Central High School, GO FALCONS!!!! At South Central, I am Student Body President, President of the Math Honor Society, member of the National Honor Society, member of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), Link Crew member, and captain of the Varsity Baseball and Football teams. I work part-time at Sawyer’s Fun Park and volunteer with the Jackie Robinson Youth Baseball League. In the league, I help coach my former team and help run clinics and camps. I am a member of York Memorial AME Zion Church. In my free time, I also enjoy hanging out with my friends and watching sports. In the fall, I will be attending a four-year university in North Carolina, where I will major in Sports Management and Business Administration.

WITN Class of 2022 South Central High School- Kelvin "KJ" Chadwick Jr.

School: South Central High School

Name: Kelvin “KJ” Chadwick

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend a 4 Year University in North Carolina and major in Sports Management and Business Administration.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Managing time and making sure I am taking advantage of the little time left I have with my friends.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Cherish the moments with your friends and be as involved as possible. You won’t ever get this time back.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being elected Homecoming King and Student Body president by my peers and also helping run the student section at my school for a sporting event. Bringing the SCHOOL SPIRIT back post-COVID.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself giving back to my community in any way that I can and being financially stable enough to travel and see the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, she has made sure I never go without anything and always supports me. She never misses a game or event and I cannot thank her enough.

I am most unique because: I am able to talk and surround myself with all types of people. I feel I can go into any situation with any group of people and be comfortable and confident.

What is the one quote you live by: “No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up, and handle it.” -Tupac

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Relationship with God, Friends, Graduating, Leading by example

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move anywhere on the west coast. I have never been and it just seems like a fun experience.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I watch High School Musical 3 at least once a week.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My Freshman Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A boat. I would not be able to last on a deserted island for too long.

