Advertisement

Soldiers who saw paratrooper alive last at Cape Lookout face courts-martial

SPC Enrique Roman-Martinez
SPC Enrique Roman-Martinez(Fort Bragg | Facebook | Fort Bragg | Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges.

Eight soldiers assigned were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore when Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was reported missing in 2020.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that court records state that seven soldiers who were the last to see Roman-Martinez alive are all charged with conspiracy and failure to obey a direct order or regulation related to travel during a travel ban.

Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Roman-Martinez.

All seven have all been arraigned and their trials are scheduled from May to September.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania, had...
Pennsylvania child swept over Jackson County waterfall
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Part of highway closed in Craven County after crash
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Deon Goff
Man facing attempted murder charge after Kinston shooting

Latest News

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Tuesday flights canceled at PGV due to equipment failure
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Warsaw police announce reward day after WITN report on double homicide
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder