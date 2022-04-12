Taylor Gery

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Taylor Gery. I am from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and will soon be graduating from Rosewood High School as the projected valedictorian. I am the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Gery and have one younger brother, Reece. I am currently the president of Rosewood’s National Honor Society and the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. I am passionate about children and serve as a volunteer kindergarten teacher at my church. This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in the area of English. I love writing, along with coffee, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. In the fall, I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program, with the goal of becoming a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pediatrics.

WITN Class of 2022 Rosewood High School- Taylor Gery

School: Rosewood High School

Name: Taylor Gery

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program and plan to study kinesiology on the Pre-Physical Therapy track.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is completing college and scholarship applications while balancing schoolwork and extracurricular activities.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Make school a priority. Give your best effort in your classes. Your grades might not seem like a big deal now, but later on, your hard work will pay off.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: A big highlight was being able to play soccer again after hip surgery and a six-month-long recovery.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I hope to be thriving in my professional career as a physical therapist and making a difference in the lives of others. I also see myself starting a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents are the most influential people in my life. Their guidance has shaped me into the person I am today. They have always supported me and pushed me to be the best version of myself.

I am most unique because: My work ethic and ability to persevere through any challenge I face make me unique.

What is the one quote you live by: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: faith, family, friends, education, and health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Italy. The scenery is beautiful and I LOVE pasta.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: They have no idea that I actually have a decent singing voice.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a friend to keep me company.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.