Riverside High School- Brandon Lilley

Brandon Lilley

My name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school grades, 9th-12th, I am currently attending Riverside High School where in my Sophomore year I became dual enrolled with Martin Community College. This spring in May, I will graduate from Martin Community College with an Associate’s in Arts Degree and an Accounting and Finance Certificate along with in June graduating from Riverside High School. I have always enjoyed music and have been in the school band since 6th grade playing instruments, like piano, clarinet, bass drum, and my primary instrument alto saxophone. Along with being in the high school marching band since 8th grade. I enjoy sports (football, basketball, baseball), whether it be playing, coaching, being a statistician for, or even umpiring baseball. I enjoy being involved and helping my community whether through boy scouts or volunteering to service my community. I like to help out the local public schools, volunteer and town fire departments, Farmlife Ruritan Club, churches and any other organization that needs help. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything I have done and I cannot wait for what the future holds.

School: Riverside High School

Name: Brandon Lilley

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend East Carolina University and ECU’s Honors College to earn my Bachelor’s degree in Business administration with a concentration in Accounting.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I would say the most challenging task as a senior is to plan out when to apply for each scholarship opportunity, because there is so much you can do whether it be local, through the college you plan to attend, statewide, or national.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to enjoy high school. Don’t let your mind get caught up in what is to come after high school just live in the moments. Live in the moments that you have fun with classmates before you graduate, because those memories will last a lifetime.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I would say that the highlight of my senior year was being the Drum Major for the Riverside High School Marching Knights, and winning a drum major award at one of our competitions.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself with a Master’s degree in Accounting, and working at an accounting firm. I should be close to owning my own firm if not already, and being successful in my career. I see myself still supporting my community and school by volunteering, donating, or possibly even working for.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother, Wanda Lilley. She has always been my biggest fan and always pushes me to be the very best in everything I do. In all of my accomplishments thus far, my mother has always been right by my side throughout.

I am most unique because: I enjoy being involved in a little bit of everything. I am involved in being a Maxspreps Score Reporter for my school’s football team, keeping stats and scorebooks for JV and Varsity Boys Basketball as well as Varsity Baseball. I am also the music coordinator for Varsity Baseball. I am the President of the Student Government Association and the National Honors Society at my school, as well as Drum Major for my school’s marching band. I am also an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. I earned my eagle scout award as a 9th grader, freshman, along with six palms over the eagle scout rank. Furthermore, I am a very compassionate person and always willing to lend a helping hand.

What is the one quote you live by: “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.” -President Donald Trump

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Education, Friends, Sports

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would be to live right here in North Carolina. I enjoy the countryside, mountains, beaches, and all the other attractions/characteristics that make North Carolina what we all know it to be.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I think that one thing my classmates don’t really know about me is that I love to travel. I like to travel whether it be international, to other states, or here is Eastern North Carolina. I have traveled internationally to Spain, Portugal, and Ireland.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would say my favorite year of high school would have to be my sophomore year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I think if I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one thing with me, it would have to be a flint and steel. Through boy scouts, I learned how to use a flint and steel. I could make fires to cook with, create heat with, and to make S.O.S. signals with.

