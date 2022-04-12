Advertisement

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

WITN Class of 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kacie Hoggard

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.

School: Ridgecroft School

Name: Kacie Hoggard

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attending Pitt Community College/ ECU for RIBN Nursing program.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Trying not to rush this final year away.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t rush your high school years away.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted to my dream nursing program.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be working at Vidant Greenville Hospital as an ICU nurse.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom because she always pushed me to do my best.

I am most unique because: I can empathize and relate well to others.

What is the one quote you live by: “Don’t aim for success if you want it; just do what you love and believe in, and it will come naturally.” - David Frost

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, God, Friends, Teachers, and my opportunity for college.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Bahamas because it’s tropical

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: math is my favorite subject

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: my dog

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

