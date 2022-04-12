Richlands High School- Landon Perry

Landon Perry

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Landon Perry, I am 17 years old, and I will graduate from Richlands High School in June. Throughout my time at RHS I have been an avid member of the National Beta Club, Student Council, Student to Student, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. I have been a part of the RHS Chamber Choir, Concert Band, Musical Productions, and Marching Band, serving as Drum Major for this school year. I am also a proud alum of the North Carolina Governor’s School, where I got to further my music education. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, as well as singing and making music. After High School, I plan to attend a four-year university, working to earn a bachelor’s degree in Music Business.

School: Richlands High School

Name: Landon Perry

Age: 17

Plans for next year: After graduating I plan to attend a four-year university as a music business major, and work towards my dream of being a professional musician.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been making myself slow down. Once you make it to senior year everything moves so fast and before you know it High School is over. With this in mind, I have made sure to enjoy every little thing I can and really get the best out of my last year at RHS.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The main piece of advice I would share with underclassmen is to just enjoy High School. We are only given four years, so it’s crucial to get involved and make the best of that time.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been getting to spend time with my friends again. With COVID-19 impacting the past two school years, it has felt like we haven’t been able to be with one another, but as we slowly return to some form of normalcy we are getting to be together again and that’s been great.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself making music and performing around the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: There are actually two people in my life who are most influential, and they are my parents, Rick and Susan Perry. As I’ve grown up, I have been able to see how hard-working, dedicated, and kind my parents are. They constantly support my dreams and aspirations, pushing me to be the best version of myself. Without them, I couldn’t be who I am today.

I am most unique because: I am constantly positive and always looking for the good in a situation!

What is the one quote you live by: “Music Is Life Itself” – Louis Armstrong.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 1. Jesus 2. Family & Friends 3. Music 4. Education 5. My Future

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would most likely go to England. I have always loved the British culture and I think would be awesome to live in Europe.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Probably that I am almost fully deaf in one of my ears.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school has been my senior year. This year we came back to school in full swing with clubs, trips, sporting events, and social gatherings. Having all of this and my awesome friends has made this year the best.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a fully equipped and stocked boat so that I could survive and sail off the island.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.