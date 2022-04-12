Advertisement

Retired ENC officer weighs in as Biden vows to crack down on ‘ghost guns’

By Justin Lundy
Apr. 11, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As President Biden pushes to stop gun violence, his administration unveiled a formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers.

Retired Pitt County Sheriff’s Officer, James Satterhwaite, has a small collection of handguns and every single one of them is registered, which is the big difference between ghost guns and what a majority of people have.

“This is the serial number, right here on the frame,” Satterhwaite said. “Most guns have it on the frame but also most of them have it on the barrel.”

From 2016-2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received 45,000 reports of privately made firearms, including 692 from homicides or attempts.

Biden’s strategy includes new rules that clarify that the unfinished parts in gun-kits sold online, will qualify as illegal firearms under federal law. The gun frame is the part that is most commonly sold. If it doesn’t have a serial number, it’s hard for law enforcement to track down its origin--especially during investigations.

“Unless the person who possesses [the gun] tells you how they came about it, where they received it, if it’s off the internet, from an individual or a company,” Satterhwaite said. “Most ghost guns probably aren’t even produced in the United States.”

Satterhwaite also says he never encountered a ghost gun during his 16-year career and they’re not common in rural areas.

WITN reached out to Greenville PD and PCSO to find out how many guns had been confiscated and how many of them were ghost guns. We have not received a response yet.

