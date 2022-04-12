Pungo Christian Academy- Wilson Sawyer

Wilson Sawyer

My name is Wilson Sawyer, and I am an 18-year-old senior at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, North Carolina. My parents are Rodney and Robbie Sawyer, and I have a sister named Allison and a dog named Daisy. I enjoy doing many things outside of school including playing the piano, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and following various motorsports. Over my high school career, I have participated in many school clubs and activities. I have played soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball for PCA, and I am currently the assistant coach for the school’s first ever girls soccer team. Upon graduating, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. It is hard to imagine that my high school career is almost over, but I look forward to meeting new people and facing the challenges ahead.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task I have as a senior is managing my time and balancing my busy schedule. I participate in sports and many other extracurricular activities, and it is important that I stay on top of my workload to be successful in school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell underclassmen to enjoy their time in high school while they have it. It does not last long, and it is not something to take for granted.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was this year’s soccer season, where we went undefeated in our conference and won our first-ever conference soccer championship.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I hope to have a successful career with a reputable company in the engineering field.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My father is the most influential person in my life because of the high standards he sets for me. He pushes me to be my best in all aspects of life.

I am most unique because: I love playing the piano, which fuels my love and appreciation for classical music. I especially enjoy the works of Liszt, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff.

What is the one quote you live by: “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” -Abraham Lincoln

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value the most at this point in my life are my relationship with God, my family, my friends, music, and my academic endeavors.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I am happy where I am in Beaufort County, and I look forward to moving to Charlotte, however, I would love to visit Vienna, Austria because of the many historical sightseeing opportunities.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My favorite food is broccoli.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 12th I have a very flexible schedule and was given the opportunity to help coach our school’s first-ever girls soccer team.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A copy of Stranded for DUMMIES (If it existed)

