Advertisement

Pitt County testing voting machines ahead of primary election

Pitt County testing voting machines ahead of primary election
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Preparations are underway to ensure the accuracy of next month’s primary election.

The Pitt County Board of Elections is conducting logic and accuracy testing of voting machines in preparation for the May primary election.

Elections Director Dave Davis says all of the county’s voting machines will be tested over the next couple of days. He says none of the voting machines used in our state contain modems or are accessible by Wi-Fi.

During the testing workers will feed thousands of prefilled ballots into the voting machines to verify that they are accurately recording results.

Davis says, “With each voting machine you feed the ballots through, run a results tape, and make sure that those results match what the planned script was. That’s ensuring that the machine is counting ballots accurately.”

All 100 counties in our state are required to perform the testing ahead of the election.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump held rally in North Carolina Saturday
Part of highway closed in Craven County after crash
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania, had...
Pennsylvania child swept over Jackson County waterfall
Deon Goff
Man facing attempted murder charge after Kinston shooting

Latest News

Retired ENC officer weighs in as Biden vows to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Retired ENC officer weighs in as Biden vows to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Building for Babies project underway at Onslow Memorial Hospital
Building for Babies project underway at Onslow Memorial Hospital
Animal control officers are being honored during National Animal Care and Control Officers Week.
Animal Control officers being recognized this week
Telecommunicators honored during National Telecommunicators Week.
Pitt County marks National Telecommunicators Week