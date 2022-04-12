Pitt County testing voting machines ahead of primary election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Preparations are underway to ensure the accuracy of next month’s primary election.

The Pitt County Board of Elections is conducting logic and accuracy testing of voting machines in preparation for the May primary election.

Elections Director Dave Davis says all of the county’s voting machines will be tested over the next couple of days. He says none of the voting machines used in our state contain modems or are accessible by Wi-Fi.

During the testing workers will feed thousands of prefilled ballots into the voting machines to verify that they are accurately recording results.

Davis says, “With each voting machine you feed the ballots through, run a results tape, and make sure that those results match what the planned script was. That’s ensuring that the machine is counting ballots accurately.”

All 100 counties in our state are required to perform the testing ahead of the election.

