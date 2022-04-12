Haili Martinez

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Haili Martinez and I am a senior at Pitt County Schools Early College Highschool. I was born in Greenville and have lived here my whole life. Some of my hobbies include cooking, reading, and gardening. I enjoy cooking for my family and it is a huge stress reliever for me. Gardening is something that came about due to my love of cooking. It’s fulfilling to eat or cook something that you grew yourself. I plan on attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and I am going to major in nursing. My main goal in life is to make an impact on the lives of others and facilitate a safe medical environment for black women.

WITN Class of 2022 Pitt County Schools Early College High School- Haili Martinez

School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School

Name: Haili Martinez

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan on attending UNC-Chapel Hill and pursuing a major in nursing.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying on top of your work. As a senior, I have a lot of free time and that tends to lead to procrastination.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen would be not to get overly stressed. Getting good grades is important, but so is enjoying life. You are only a teenager once in your life and you need to make the most of it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted into all the universities I applied to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself working as a nurse educator and helping train nurses to be efficient.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. She always encourages me to do my best and gives me the best advice.

I am most unique because: I am very optimistic.

What is the one quote you live by: Do not dwell in the past, concentrate on the present

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value empathy, honesty, family, open-mindedness, and kindness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Iceland because they are a very progressive country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that I raise chickens.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a fire starter.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.