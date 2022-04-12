Pitt County marks National Telecommunicators Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities across the east are celebrating the first line of first responders this week.

Emergency dispatchers are being recognized this week as part of National Telecommunicators Week.

Pitt County 911 center manager Todd Ausbon says dispatchers often work long hours under stressful conditions. He says his staff answers a wide variety of calls for help ranging from minor injuries to life-threatening situations.

Telecommunicators dispatch fire and EMS calls throughout the county as well as transfer calls for service to municipal first responders.

Ausbon says dispatchers are even challenged to provide life-saving information to callers including how to perform CPR and deliver babies. “They are truly the first responder. Without them, they are the first link in the chain. You dial 911 you get them and then the chain starts from there.”

Two dozen employees staff the Pitt County 911 center 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.