Phillip’s Weather Trivia: EF5 Tornado history for North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF scale) is used to classify tornadoes from least destructive to most destructive. These determinations are made after a tornado does damage. Then the damage is examined to estimate the force of the winds in the storm. EF5 tornadoes are very rare. Check out the trivia question below and make a guess.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 12 (WITN)

Tornado Alley is an area of the country from Texas to the Great Lakes which sees the most tornadoes in the US. The United States also sees the most tornadoes of any country in the world. An EF5 tornado has winds over 200 mph. Hint: North Carolina has certainly not seen 5 since 1950. Make a choice from the selections above and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 12 (WITN)

As it turns out, North Carolina has not had an EF5 tornado since records have been kept for such events since 1950. We have seen several EF4 tornadoes with estimated winds between 166 and 200mph. The nation has recorded 59 EF5 tornadoes since 1950, giving an average of just under 1 per year. The last EF5 tornado was in Moore, Oklahoma in 2013. There have been several EF4 storms including the one this year in Mayfield, Kentucky. - Phillip Williams

