Tamia Mallory

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, I am Tamia Mallory and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. My dream college has always been North Carolina A&T. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to be a Nurse. Even though I look like I play sports, I never did. But I did help out a lot with Football and Basketball by being an Athletic Training Intern and a Manager.

WITN Class of 2022 Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

School: Perquimans County High School

Name: Tamia Mallory

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina A&T and major in Nursing.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Filling out so many scholarships and getting everything situated for college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: High school goes by fast so don’t rush it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to positively represent my school in both extracurricular and academic settings.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as a Nurse in Raleigh, and being in a stable environment.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother because she loves to challenge me and encourage me to do things I never thought of doing. She supports me through everything.

I am most unique because: I am the only person in my immediate family that is left-handed.

What is the one quote you live by: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”-Albert Einstein

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my future, education, self-love, and spending time with my friends.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Texas because I could really explore there, and the pay is great for working as a Nurse.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am scared of rollercoasters.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A sharp object, I’ll be well-fed and safe.

