Advertisement

Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

WITN Class of 2022
WITN Class of 2022 Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory
WITN Class of 2022 Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory(Tamia Mallory)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tamia Mallory

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, I am Tamia Mallory and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. My dream college has always been North Carolina A&T. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to be a Nurse. Even though I look like I play sports, I never did. But I did help out a lot with Football and Basketball by being an Athletic Training Intern and a Manager.

WITN Class of 2022 Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

School: Perquimans County High School

Name: Tamia Mallory

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina A&T and major in Nursing.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Filling out so many scholarships and getting everything situated for college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: High school goes by fast so don’t rush it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to positively represent my school in both extracurricular and academic settings.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as a Nurse in Raleigh, and being in a stable environment.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother because she loves to challenge me and encourage me to do things I never thought of doing. She supports me through everything.

I am most unique because: I am the only person in my immediate family that is left-handed.

What is the one quote you live by: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”-Albert Einstein

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my future, education, self-love, and spending time with my friends.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Texas because I could really explore there, and the pay is great for working as a Nurse.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am scared of rollercoasters.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A sharp object, I’ll be well-fed and safe.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania, had...
Pennsylvania child swept over Jackson County waterfall
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Part of highway closed in Craven County after crash
Deon Goff
Man facing attempted murder charge after Kinston shooting
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
Resource officer’s quick actions save student’s life in Iredell County

Latest News

WITN Class of 2022 Onslow Early College High School- Andrew Zonneveld
Onslow Early College High School- Andrew Zonneveld
WITN Class of 2022 Onslow Early College High School- Andrew Zonneveld
Onslow Early College High School- Andrew Zonneveld
WITN Class of 2022 Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker
Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker
WITN Class of 2022 Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker
Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker
WITN Class of 2022 Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell
Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell