Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

Qymar Dashiell

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.

Plans for next year: To complete my first year of college.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is finalizing what you want to do for the rest of your life, or deciding what comes next in your life, whether school, work, etc.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: To not extremely stress grades, but get more hands-on experience, and do a lot more around your school and community.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was probably winning homecoming king for my high school with my best friend!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself graduating from college, with a job, my own house, traveling possibly, and making plans on starting a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. Growing up and seeing her work so hard to provide for our family, inspired me to want to be a better son, person, and make the most out of the opportunities she made for me, despite our situation.

I am most unique because: I believe I am most unique due to my personality, attitude, and my perspective I maintain on life and the things going on around me.

What is the one quote you live by: One quote I live by is from a character in a show I watched. His name was Lelouch Vi Britannia and he stated, “The human heart is the source of all our power. So we as people must fight with the power of our hearts.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Friends, Loyalty, Compassion, Honesty

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Tokyo, Japan and the reason behind this is because I love their culture! Food, music, shows, concerts, all of it is amazing to me and I would love to at least visit there at least once in my life.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing classmates still don’t know about me is that I absolutely love comics and mangas.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school is my Sophomore year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: The one item I would take is a machete, the reason is that it can be used for hunting, gathering materials, chopping shrubs and smaller trees, and crafting shelters, filtering devices, and much much more. It’s just extremely versatile.

