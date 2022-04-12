Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker

Advertisement

WITN Class of 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Haylee Hacker

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Haylee Hacker. I was born on August 28th, 2003. I am the second oldest of three siblings. My two sisters, Kaitlin and Emily, and my little brother, Philip, round out the trio. I will be graduating from Pamlico Christian Academy this year. I attended this school for two years, and I can say that it has not only been helpful with my education but also helped me become stronger in my relationship with God. I will be attending Appalachian State University this fall, where I will be majoring in apparel design and merchandising. I cannot wait to learn new things about the fashion industry, and I hope to start my clothing brand.

School: Pamlico Christian Academy

Name: Haylee Hacker

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be taking college classes at Appalachian State University. In the summer of next year, I will be going on a missions trip.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Finishing off the year strong

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Focus on your work and be kind to everyone you meet throughout the day.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My school gave me the chance to job shadow and the support my school gives me, for my future plans.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having my own business.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents are the most influential people in my life because they teach me how to be a better person and they support me with my dream. They show me to be welcoming to friendly to others, but also to show respect. My parents are a big influence in my life.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I am not afraid to try new things, especially with what I wear.

What is the one quote you live by: “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’! – Audrey Hepburn”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, My family, My friends, My future, A great outfit

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I can move anywhere in the world. I would love to move to Milan, Italy. Milan is a beautiful place and it is one of the major fashion capitals of the world.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still do not know about me is that I do not like watermelon. Every time I try to eat it I gag.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A medical bag with everything inside.

