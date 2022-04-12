Andrew Zonneveld

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey y’all, my name is Andrew Zonneveld and I’m a senior in Onslow County, North Carolina. I was born in California but raised here since I can remember. As a military child, my life has revolved around the Marine Corps. I am a product of both the DoDEA and Onslow County Schools systems. I have five brothers and one sister spread out between my two sets of parents. I will graduate Valedictorian in May, in addition to serving as President of the National Honor Society and Future Teachers of Onslow, and Regional Champion in Battle of the Books. For the past three years, I’ve been a Lifeguard, Water Safety Instructor, and most recently, a Lifeguard Instructor aboard Camp Lejeune-New River. When I’m not in school or working, which is rare, you can find me reading, swimming, or hitting the gym and stuffing my face immediately after.

WITN Class of 2022 Onslow Early College High School- Andrew Zonneveld

School: Onslow Early College High School

Name: Andrew Zonneveld

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Next year I will be an Undergraduate Student at Harvard with a concentration in Government.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task for me personally as a senior was balancing school and my responsibilities at home since my parents are stationed in California as I finish my senior year.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The best advice I can give to underclassmen is to measure your success off your own goals, not based on the standards other people set for you.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was committing to a university. It’s what I’ve been working towards for years now, and we were all proud to see my hard work pay off.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I plan on being done with graduate school and starting my career. I hope to be active in my community and start building connections for when I run for office.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. She has always been my number one supporter, even from two thousand miles away.

I am most unique because: despite the challenges I’ve faced, I made my senior year the most successful and productive year of my educational career.

What is the one quote you live by: Everyday I remind myself that “everything happens for a reason, and everything works out in the end”.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The most important thing in my life now is my family. Not just my blood relatives, but my teachers who have supported me since my freshman year, and the friends I’ve made unforgettable memories with. Second is the gym, a place where I can better myself. The third is my job, because, after three years, I wouldn’t be the same person. Fourth has to be books, they’ve allowed me to escape the rough days. Finally, the fifth would be food – arguably my favorite thing in the world, I just didn’t want the judgment from putting it first!

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would probably move somewhere in Europe, maybe Italy or Spain. There’s so much history and culture in such a concentrated area that you could see centuries of history by hopping on a couple of trains.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates still don’t know that I still sleep with my childhood blanket. I actually wrote my Common App essay about it, so I guess the secret is out.

Which year of high school was your favorite: This has definitely been my favorite year of high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Something to eat (Reference #5 Most Important Thing mentioned above).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.