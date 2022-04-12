Advertisement

Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County school board member will be on probation for a year and have to undergo anger management assessment, a judge has ruled.

Eric Whitfield was found guilty last week in District Court of cyberstalking a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

Judge Wendy Hazelton, brought in from Pitt County, heard the case.

Prosecutors said Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via texts and Facebook after she repeatedly told him not to contact her.

The judge also ordered Whitfield to have no contact with the victim and follow any recommended treatment following his anger management assessment.

Back in February, Whitfield spent two days in jail after being held in contempt by another District Court judge. A week before his jail stay, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

