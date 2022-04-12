Advertisement

Northside High School- Paige Sawyer

WITN Class of 2022
Northside High School- Paige Sawyer
WITN Class of 2022 Northside High School- Paige Sawyer(Paige Sawyer)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paige Sawyer

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! My name is Paige Sawyer and I am currently a senior at Northside High School. I have attended Northside for two years while my other two years were spent at Unity Christian Academy. Out of all my years of high school, I have played Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball and have ran Cross Country for two years. Basketball has always remained my favorite of the four as I have been playing it for around twelve years. Outside of school I find enjoyment in hunting, fishing, and spending time with my friends!

WITN Class of 2022 Northside High School- Paige Sawyer

School: Northside Highschool

Name: Paige Sawyer

Age: 17

Plans for next year: As of right now I am still undecided but I will either be attending NC State for Environmental studies or attend Pitt Community College and pursue Engineering.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Preparation, as a junior you can tell yourself as much as you want that you are ready to leave, but I promise it will be one of the most challenging things you will have to do as a senior.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always remember others are watching, allow your character to speak for itself, and be a role model for others!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Definitely basketball season and how exciting it was in the playoffs

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I will be 27 and I hope to see myself married with kids and have a stable job hopefully in Engineering.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Michelle Leathers, she came into my life during my junior year when I transferred to Northside and she made a huge impact on my overall sports career and also my life as a whole.

I am most unique because: I have the ability to observe situations before reacting to them.

What is the one quote you live by: Faith without works is dead.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Friendships, Sports, and Traveling.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Probably somewhere close to the mountains. I love the view and also the weather there tends to be amazing. Fall is my favorite season so I always love seeing the mountains during this time.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to sing!

Which year of high school was your favorite: My 11th-grade year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: a pot.

